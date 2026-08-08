Orunodoi 3.0: Check who benefits from social security scheme in Assam, financial assistance amount, key features & more

Assam state government's flagship Orunodoi 3.0 scheme will provide monthly financial assistance to more than 37 lakh women from August, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PTI reported. The scheme aims to empower families and promote financial inclusion among beneficiaries, it added.

Announcing the benefit in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sarma said that Orunodoi has evolved beyond a welfare programme into a “dependable social security framework”.

What is Orunodoi? Scheme explained… Started by the Assam state government in 2020, the scheme envisages women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic inclusion of financially vulnerable women through sustained financial assistance on a monthly basis so that they are assured of minimum monthly cash flow, according to the official website.

“Over the years, Orunodoi has evolved beyond a welfare programme into a dependable social security framework that empowers families while ensuring financial inclusion. We resumed the monthly financial assistance under Orunodoi 3.0 to over 37 lakh women, our first Budget announcement implementation and the first scheme kicked off after receiving the people's mandate in May,” he stated.

Orunodoi 3.0: Who benefits and how much? According to Sarma, over 37 lakh women from low-income families will receive a monthly amount of ₹1,250 in their bank accounts under the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from 1 August.

Notably, Aadhaar-seeded beneficiaries in flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will receive ₹2,500 this month, as per an ANI report.

Sarma in his post added that the state has enabled Aadhaar-based verification to ensure that assistance reaches only genuine beneficiaries while eliminating duplication.

Further, he added that dedicated Orunodoi Sarathis will be deployed in every Assembly constituency to assist beneficiaries with enrolment, grievance redressal and any other support they may require.

What is the eligibility? Applicants must meet any of the following criteria for inclusion under the scheme:

Widow, unmarried (above the age of 45 yrs)

Transgender

Person with disability, as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, irrespective of gender

Old/Infirm woman including those residing in Government registered old age home

Women of the Household, where earning members are either disabled or aged (more than sixty years of age)

Woman in household, where any member is suffering from HIV / Thalassemia / Haemophilia / Cerebral Palsy / Leprosy / Autism spectrum disorder

Woman in household without shelter

Destitute woman living on alms

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) woman beneficiary

Women in the household, composite income of which is less than ₹ 2 lakh per annum. What is the application process? You will have to fill the relevant application form offline with applicant details as follows:

Applicant Details: The first, middle and last name, gender, age as on 1 April 2020, block / ULB name, gram panchayat / town name, village name / ward number, locality in town, house number and locality, police station name, pin code and contact / mobile number.

Family Details: Name, age, gender, relationship status, and priority status: D - Divorced, S - Separated, W - Widow, DY - Divyang.

Bank Account Details: IFSC code, bank name, bank branch name, bank account number, annual family income.

Documents to be Attached: Copy of first page of bank passbook, supporting documents (i.e. Copies of Aadhaar card, PAN card, ration card, ID card, Voter ID card, age proof, domicile of Assam, and two photos).

The filled form must be submitted to her PS committee or in a Gram Panchayat Office.

After submission of the Application Form, an acknowledgement slip will be given to the applicant by the PS committee or in a Gram Panchayat Office.

The application will be scrutinised by various level committees for verification.

After thorough verification, the list of selected and eligible beneficiaries will be uploaded on the DIDS portal and they will get the amount transferred to their bank accounts on the 10th day of every month.

Expansion plans on horizon? What we know According to the CM, the scheme will now allow beneficiaries access to interest-free small loans against their annual Orunodoi entitlement, with repayments adjusted from future monthly assistance.

“The annual borrowing limit currently stands at ₹15,000, and beneficiaries will not have to pay any interest. Those who prefer may also avail loans through banks, with repayments seamlessly deducted from their monthly Orunodoi assistance,” he stated.

Sarma further in his social media post also promised that “the scope of Orunodoi will be expanded, and the amount will be gradually increased”.