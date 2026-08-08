Orunodoi 3.0: Check who benefits from social security scheme in Assam, financial assistance amount, key features & more

Assam state government's flagship Orunodoi 3.0 scheme will provide monthly financial assistance to more than 37 lakh women from August, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PTI reported. The scheme aims to empower families and promote financial inclusion among beneficiaries, it added.
Announcing the benefit in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sarma said that Orunodoi has evolved beyond a welfare programme into a “dependable social security framework”.
Started by the Assam state government in 2020, the scheme envisages women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic inclusion of financially vulnerable women through sustained financial assistance on a monthly basis so that they are assured of minimum monthly cash flow, according to the official website.
“Over the years, Orunodoi has evolved beyond a welfare programme into a dependable social security framework that empowers families while ensuring financial inclusion. We resumed the monthly financial assistance under Orunodoi 3.0 to over 37 lakh women, our first Budget announcement implementation and the first scheme kicked off after receiving the people's mandate in May,” he stated.
According to Sarma, over 37 lakh women from low-income families will receive a monthly amount of ₹1,250 in their bank accounts under the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from 1 August.
Notably, Aadhaar-seeded beneficiaries in flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will receive ₹2,500 this month, as per an ANI report.
Sarma in his post added that the state has enabled Aadhaar-based verification to ensure that assistance reaches only genuine beneficiaries while eliminating duplication.
Further, he added that dedicated Orunodoi Sarathis will be deployed in every Assembly constituency to assist beneficiaries with enrolment, grievance redressal and any other support they may require.
Applicants must meet any of the following criteria for inclusion under the scheme:
You will have to fill the relevant application form offline with applicant details as follows:
According to the CM, the scheme will now allow beneficiaries access to interest-free small loans against their annual Orunodoi entitlement, with repayments adjusted from future monthly assistance.
“The annual borrowing limit currently stands at ₹15,000, and beneficiaries will not have to pay any interest. Those who prefer may also avail loans through banks, with repayments seamlessly deducted from their monthly Orunodoi assistance,” he stated.
Sarma further in his social media post also promised that “the scope of Orunodoi will be expanded, and the amount will be gradually increased”.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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