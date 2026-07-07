Our inflation and interest rates now depend more on monsoon than crude oil

Since the outbreak of the West Asia war, crude oil prices surged sharply. Brent crude, which traded in the low-$60s (US dollars per barrel) in mid-February 2026, climbed to a peak of $114. Following the ceasefire, it has eased to around $72 per barrel.
Hopefully, the fragile truce will hold, as continued hostilities have adverse implications for both the US and Iran. In India, prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other fuels increased, adding to inflationary pressures. Going forward, however, the monsoon is likely to have a bigger influence on inflation—and consequently on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest-rate decisions.
Food matters
There is a defined basket of goods and services used to measure Consumer Price Inflation (CPI). Earlier, almost half the basket comprised food and food-related items. In January 2026, the basket was revised. Even in the revised basket, food and beverages account for 36.75% of the CPI. Pan, tobacco and intoxicants carry another 3%, while restaurants and accommodation services account for 3.35%.