‘Our portfolios are almost similar to that of our clients’

I think there are quite a few of them. The common theme we see when dealing with clients is that money is a very emotional thing. It feels like it’s just a number or quantitative thing. But actually, it’s a very qualitative thing. And what happens, therefore, is the feeling of liberation it creates when people perceive they are able to achieve a financial goal or a set of financial goals. This feeling is so overpowering that it makes people very excited. So, we’ve had different situations where people, clients or families have brought a bucket list of what they wanted to do, like for instance buy a car, which they felt they could never afford— until we did the number crunching for them. We also said they can not just afford one, but also change it every five years if they needed to.