Out of cash by month-end? Here's how to fix it

Cut down on expenses: You can cut down your expenses only when you know where you are spending your money. With a budget, you already know your spending. While you may not be able to reduce your basic expenses much, you can do a lot when it comes to lifestyle expenses. Sen suggests the ‘Five Why’ technique in this case. Described by Taiichi Ohno, the architect of the Toyota Production System in the 1950s, this method suggests asking why five times till one identifies the actual root of the problem. Similarly, before making a discretionary purchase, ask yourself five times why you need what you are buying. “Ask yourself why until the importance of a requirement is established. The answers reveal whether the requirement is really necessary," he said.