Outlook 2024: What will be the emerging trends of the real estate market?
Optimism prevails for the real estate market in 2024, with pent-up equity and increased allocations from investors. Staying informed on real estate trends is crucial for making well-informed decisions in this dynamic market.
The real estate market, a key driver of the country's economy, has been undergoing rapid evolution and growth in recent years. Fueled by increasing urbanisation and rising incomes, the housing sector has become a significant contributor to India's economic landscape. With a surge in demand for homes, major builders have made strategic adjustments to pricing, fostering expectations of a positive trajectory for house prices in the coming years.