Outlook 2024: Exploring mutual fund landscape of 2023 and future trends
The mutual fund industry displayed remarkable resilience, witnessing a substantial 20% surge in Assets Under Management, reflecting both its adaptability and significant growth amidst challenges.
The Indian mutual fund industry has undergone significant transformations over the past year, marking a journey of resilience, adaptability, and an increasing impact on retail investors. With the Assets Under Management (AUM) experiencing a notable 20% year-on-year surge, from ₹40.5 trillion in November 2022 to ₹48.75 trillion in November 2023, the industry has not only weathered challenges but also showcased robust growth.