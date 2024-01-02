Outlook 2024: What are the expectations from the yellow metal and gold loan market?
Gold's performance has been impressive, showing a gain of more than 12% this year. The demand for the yellow metal is expected to continue due to geopolitical tensions, rate cuts, and concerns over major economies.
The performance of the precious yellow metal has been impressive, showing a gain of more than 12% this year, and on India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold’s trading value recently stood at a staggering ₹61,221 per 10 grams (as of December 11, 2023).
