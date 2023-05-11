What you can do to reduce your out-of-pocket-expenditure on healthcare

What you can do to reduce your out-of-pocket-expenditure on healthcare1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Out-of-pocket expenditure (OoPE) in India, which accounts for approximately 62% of the country's total healthcare spending, is creating a significant financial burden for patients and their families, according to Chris George, co-founder and CEO of QubeHealth. The majority of urban households in India (82%) are not covered by any health insurance scheme, resulting in 55% of all hospitalisations being financed through household savings and 23% through borrowings. George suggests preventative care, comparison shopping, negotiation, government healthcare facilities and health insurance as ways to minimise OoPE.
The young advertising executive was on his way home from office when he felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. The pain did not subside and the next morning, he had to be admitted to a hospital. After some routine medical tests, the hospital informed him that he would need to undergo a ‘cholecystectomy’, a common procedure that involves removing the gall bladder.
