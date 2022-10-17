Outperformance of Indian equities set to continue3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM IST
- Indian markets are displaying resilience even as MSCI-EM Index fell 30% year-to-date
Unparalleled bids on interest rates and a strong dollar have triggered a simultaneous decline of more than 10% each in global bonds and equities–the first ever in history. While the bears suggest that this is an accident or a policy mistake made by central banks. the bulls believe that bulk of this is discounted by the precipitous decline in risk-free and risky assets.