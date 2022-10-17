Outperformance of Indian equities set to continue

The most compelling story comes from resilient fund flows. On the domestic money flow, while the role of SIPs is well documented (average ₹12,000 crore per month in the last four months), the role of retirement fund allocation (the average equity ETF flow was ₹15,000 crore) is still not well understood, as these are stable pools of money that will continue to come in. Additionally, FII money flow also has witnessed a tectonic shift. In the last 20 months, the weight of India in MSCI EM Index has increased by over 700 bps to 15%, while that of China has reduced by over 1,200 bps. With more than 90% of the FII money flow for India coming from EM dedicated funds, peaking out of interest rates and a stronger dollar is likely to trigger strong inflows into India. Additionally, India boasts of a profitable and clean banking system in the EM space—the largest sector in MSCI-EM Index.