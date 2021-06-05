Over 20% health policy buyers redeem 'wellness points' for discount on renewals

Insurance companies are utilising wearables and health apps that provide benefits such as blood sugar monitoring, BMI, pedometer, behavioural counselling, and video/teleconsultation with doctors, according to the study. Some insurers use external motivators such as rewards, monetary discounts, and digital badges to encourage customers to live healthier lifestyle. Insurers offer discounts on renewal premiums if the insured person exhibits healthy behaviours such as a number of steps per week, calorie count, and a healthy heart rate. Customers are also being enrolled in wellness programmes by insurance companies. These wellness reward programmes (WRP) are designed to encourage insured individuals to participate in certain activities to stay active and medically fit.

