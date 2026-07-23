Over 3 crore ITRs already filed: What happens if you miss 31 July deadline? Tax experts explain

The 31 July 2026 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is just a week away. Many taxpayers are scrambling to finish their filings early to beat the last-minute rush and avoid hefty late fees and penalties. As of 23 July, more than 3 crore ITRs have been filed, reflecting growing awareness and a strong shift towards early compliance. However, even after these positive tax compliance-related developments, experts caution that those who have yet to file should not delay further, as missing the deadline can have financial and procedural consequences later. Over 3 crore taxpayers file returns as 31 July deadline draws closer CA Chandni Anandan, tax expert at ClearTax, explains, “With the July 31 deadline approaching, taxpayers should not wait till the last minute, especially now that over 3 crore returns have already been filed. Missing the deadline can lead to late fees, interest, refund delays, and extra compliance hassle. Filing early also helps avoid portal rush, errors, and last-minute document mismatches.” Keeping these aspects in mind, let us discuss the salient features all taxpayers should keep in mind as the last date for filing approaches. What taxpayers should keep in mind?

Particulars Details ITR filing deadline July 31, 2026 Returns filed so far Over 3 crore Belated return deadline December 31, 2026 Late filing fee under Section 234F ₹ 1,000 (income up to ₹ 5 lakh); ₹ 5,000 (income above ₹ 5 lakh) Interest for delay 1% per month or part thereof under Section 234A (where applicable) Key impact of delay Late fee, interest, refund delays, and loss of certain tax benefits

Missing the deadline can trigger penalties, interest, and loss of tax benefits Tax experts also note that while the law provides an option to file a belated return, it comes at a cost. “The fact that 15 lakh-plus ITRs were filed in a single day and we've already crossed 3 crore shows taxpayers are getting serious about compliance. But if you still miss the July 31 deadline, don't panic. You can file a belated return till December 31; however, it comes with a late fee, interest, and you lose out on carrying forward certain losses," says CA Anshul Bhargava. Under Section 234F, the late fee is ₹1,000 if the income is up to ₹5 lakh and ₹5,000if the income is more than ₹5 lakh. Also, interest will be charged under 234A at 1% per month or part of a month for any tax liability.