Over 30 lakh audit reports filed on income tax department’s e-filing portal for AY24 till September 30
More than 30.75 lakh audit reports, including about 29.5 lakh tax audit reports have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date on 30th September 2023 with respect to filing of tax audit reports (TARs) and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc, ensuring compliances in time.