Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Over 30 lakh audit reports filed on income tax department's e-filing portal for AY24 till September 30
Over 30 lakh audit reports filed on income tax department’s e-filing portal for AY24 till September 30

 Livemint

Over 30.75 lakh audit reports, including 29.5 lakh Tax Audit Reports, have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal. The Income-tax Department appreciates taxpayers and tax professionals for timely compliance

The I-T department said extensive outreach programmes were carried out to facilitate the taxpayers.Premium
More than 30.75 lakh audit reports, including about 29.5 lakh tax audit reports have been filed for AY 2023-24 on the e-filing portal till the end of the due date on 30th September 2023 with respect to filing of tax audit reports (TARs) and other audit reports in Form No. 29B, 29C, 10CCB, etc, ensuring compliances in time.

The income tax department through the release appreciated taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliance on time. Those who were to get their books audited were supposed to submit the tax audit report on or before September 30 of the relevant assessment year.

The I-T department said extensive outreach programmes were carried out to facilitate the taxpayers.

“Around 55.4 lakh outreaches were done through e-mails, SMSs, social media, along with information messages on Income Tax portal to create awareness among the taxpayers to file the Tax Audit Reports and other audit forms within the due date," it said.

“Various user awareness videos were uploaded on the Income Tax portal to provide guidance. Such concerted efforts have been helpful to the taxpayers and tax professionals in filing the audit reports within the due date," the release further said.

The e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing the audit reports.

The e-filing Helpdesk team handled approximately 2.36 lakh queries from taxpayers in September 2023 supporting the taxpayers and tax professionals proactively during the filing period, helping them resolve any complexity involved. The support from the helpdesk was provided through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex, and co-browsing sessions. The Helpdesk team also supported the resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/ stakeholders, and providing assistance to them on different issues on a near real-time basis. Various webinars related to filing Audit forms were conducted to guide the Tax professionals.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 07:06 AM IST
