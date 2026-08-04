Over 31 crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal: Check list of schemes and eligibility criteria

More than 31.82 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, a government initiative aimed at creating a national database of unorganised workers and improving their access to social security benefits.

Launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on 26 August 2021, the portal covers unorganised workers, including migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, and provides them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) to access welfare schemes and services through a single platform.

As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment release dated 3 August 2026, “over 31.82 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on eShram portal”.

List of schemes available on e-Shram portal To help workers access social security benefits, the ministry launched the e-Shram “One-Stop-Solution” on 21 October 2024. The initiative integrates different welfare schemes on a single platform and allows registered workers to view the benefits available to them.

“So far, 15 schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram to extend benefits and access to social security schemes to e-Shram cardholders,” the ministry informed.

The list includes:

Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi)

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)

Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G)

Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U)

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY)

Apart from integrating social security schemes, the portal is also connected with various government platforms to provide additional services to e-Shram cardholders.

These include the National Career Service (NCS) for job opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for skill development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) for pension benefits, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convergence portal, as per the release.

Who can register on the e-Shram portal? Workers eligible for registration on the e-Shram portal must fulfil the following conditions:

The worker should be between 16 and 59 years of age.

The worker should be engaged in the unorganised sector, including self-employed workers, daily-wage earners, home-based workers, gig workers and platform workers.

The worker should have an Aadhaar card, a valid mobile number linked to Aadhaar, and a bank account.

The worker should not be a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) or Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The worker should not be an income tax payer.

How to register on e-Shram portal? Workers can register themselves through the e-Shram portal or mobile application.

As per the release, “In addition to enabling self-registration through the web portal and mobile application, assisted registration modes have been introduced via Common Service Centres (CSCs), State Sewa Kendras (SSKs), and the UMANG platform to facilitate easy access for workers.”

Registrations are completed only after successful Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication. The ministry said this helps eliminate duplicate or fraudulent registrations, while details such as name, gender, date of birth, permanent address and photograph are fetched directly from UIDAI to maintain data accuracy.

Workers can visit the official e-Shram portal to register, provide their details, apply for benefits and access services available under the initiative.