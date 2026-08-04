Over 31 crore unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal: Check list of schemes and eligibility criteria

More than 31.82 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, a government initiative aimed at creating a national database of unorganised workers and improving their access to social security benefits.
Launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on 26 August 2021, the portal covers unorganised workers, including migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, and provides them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) to access welfare schemes and services through a single platform.
As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment release dated 3 August 2026, “over 31.82 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on eShram portal”.
To help workers access social security benefits, the ministry launched the e-Shram “One-Stop-Solution” on 21 October 2024. The initiative integrates different welfare schemes on a single platform and allows registered workers to view the benefits available to them.
“So far, 15 schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram to extend benefits and access to social security schemes to e-Shram cardholders,” the ministry informed.
The list includes:
Apart from integrating social security schemes, the portal is also connected with various government platforms to provide additional services to e-Shram cardholders.
These include the National Career Service (NCS) for job opportunities, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for skill development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) for pension benefits, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convergence portal, as per the release.
Workers eligible for registration on the e-Shram portal must fulfil the following conditions:
Workers can register themselves through the e-Shram portal or mobile application.
As per the release, “In addition to enabling self-registration through the web portal and mobile application, assisted registration modes have been introduced via Common Service Centres (CSCs), State Sewa Kendras (SSKs), and the UMANG platform to facilitate easy access for workers.”
Registrations are completed only after successful Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication. The ministry said this helps eliminate duplicate or fraudulent registrations, while details such as name, gender, date of birth, permanent address and photograph are fetched directly from UIDAI to maintain data accuracy.
Workers can visit the official e-Shram portal to register, provide their details, apply for benefits and access services available under the initiative.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.