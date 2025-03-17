The latest data released by the income tax department shows that over 9.11 crore registered users have filed their income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 until Feb 28, 2025. This figure is quite significant given that the total number of registered users stands at 13.96 crore, which means over 65 percent of registered users have filed their income tax returns for the current year.

Out of this figure, total number of e-verified tax returns upto Feb 28, 2025 stand at 8.56 crore, the data further shows.

The income tax department has issued a refund upto Feb 28, 2025 during FY 2024-25 which stands at ₹3.92 lakh crore. Notably, over 40 percent of users have filed returns using the utility provided by the tax department.

Over ₹ 1 crore Out of these taxpayers, those whose income is between ₹1-5 crore is a whopping 3.89 lakh, while those with income between ₹1-5 crore are over 36,274, reveals the income tax department's (ITD) data till Feb 28, 2025.

Income (Rs) Tax filers Between 1 - 5 crore 3,89,380 Between 5 - 10 crore 36,274 Above 10 crore 43,004 Total 4,68,658

Additionally, those taxpayers who filed income tax return (ITR) for over ₹10 crore are 43,004. Cumulatively, taxpayers who filed tax returns for over ₹one crore for FY 2024-25 are 4,68,658 (3.89 lakh + 36K+ 43K).

Maharashtra leads the way When seen from the state-wise lens, the number of tax filers from Maharashtra stood at 1.38 crore till Feb 28. The corresponding figure for Gujarat was 87.90 lakh and for UP it was 90.68 lakh.

Also Read | These income tax deadlines expire before March 31. Check list here

The same figure in Delhi was 44.45 lakh and in Andhra Pradesh, it was 30.76 lakh while Punjab had 43.79 lakh tax filers. From states outside India, the number stood at 87,501.

Growth in filing There has been considerable growth in tax filing vis-à-vis last year across income tax forms. For ITR-1, there was 0.11 percent growth, for ITR-2, the reported growth was 33.89 percent; for ITR-3, there was 15.50 percent growth.

For ITR-6, the growth is 5.59 percent and for ITR-5, there has been 6.46 percent growth in 2024-25 over previous year.