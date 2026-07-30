Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27: Income Tax Department urges taxpayers to file before July 31 deadline

With just days left before the July 31 deadline for most individual taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has said that more than 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have already been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

In a post on X, the department urged eligible taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush and submit their returns on time. "Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27. Don't wait until the deadline. File your ITR-1 and ITR-2 today," the department said, reiterating that July 31 is the due date for individuals required to file these two return forms.

The reminder comes as the e-filing portal witnesses a surge in filings during the final week of the tax season. Tax experts have repeatedly advised taxpayers not to wait until the last day, as heavy traffic on the portal, document mismatches or verification issues could delay filing. Missing the due date may also result in late filing fees, interest on outstanding tax liabilities and restrictions on carrying forward certain losses, where applicable.

Who should file ITR-1? ITR-1 (Sahaj) is meant for resident individuals with total income of up to ₹50 lakh during FY 2025-26.

It can be used by taxpayers earning income from salary or pension, income from one house property (excluding cases involving carried-forward losses), and income from other sources such as interest. Agricultural income should not exceed ₹5,000.

However, taxpayers cannot use ITR-1 if they have capital gains, business or professional income, foreign assets or income, directorship in a company, investments in unlisted equity shares, or total income exceeding ₹50 lakh.

Who should file ITR-2? ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible for ITR-1 but do not have income from business or profession.

This form is generally used by taxpayers with income above ₹50 lakh, multiple house properties, capital gains from the sale of shares, mutual funds or property, foreign income or overseas assets, or other income that makes them ineligible for ITR-1. It is also the appropriate return for many investors and high-net-worth salaried individuals whose income profile is more complex but does not include business income.

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