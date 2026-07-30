Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27: Income Tax Department urges taxpayers to file before July 31 deadline

With the July 31 ITR filing deadline approaching, the Income Tax Department says over 5 crore returns have already been filed for AY 2026-27. Here's who should file ITR-1, who needs ITR-2, and why you shouldn't wait until the last minute.

Kirti Jha
Updated30 Jul 2026, 08:00 AM IST
ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible for ITR-1 but do not have income from business or profession. (This is an AI-generated image.)
ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible for ITR-1 but do not have income from business or profession. (This is an AI-generated image.)

With just days left before the July 31 deadline for most individual taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has said that more than 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have already been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

In a post on X, the department urged eligible taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush and submit their returns on time. "Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27. Don't wait until the deadline. File your ITR-1 and ITR-2 today," the department said, reiterating that July 31 is the due date for individuals required to file these two return forms.

The reminder comes as the e-filing portal witnesses a surge in filings during the final week of the tax season. Tax experts have repeatedly advised taxpayers not to wait until the last day, as heavy traffic on the portal, document mismatches or verification issues could delay filing. Missing the due date may also result in late filing fees, interest on outstanding tax liabilities and restrictions on carrying forward certain losses, where applicable.

Who should file ITR-1?

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is meant for resident individuals with total income of up to 50 lakh during FY 2025-26.

It can be used by taxpayers earning income from salary or pension, income from one house property (excluding cases involving carried-forward losses), and income from other sources such as interest. Agricultural income should not exceed 5,000.

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: When should a salaried taxpayer file ITR-2 instead of ITR-1?

However, taxpayers cannot use ITR-1 if they have capital gains, business or professional income, foreign assets or income, directorship in a company, investments in unlisted equity shares, or total income exceeding 50 lakh.

Who should file ITR-2?

ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are not eligible for ITR-1 but do not have income from business or profession.

This form is generally used by taxpayers with income above 50 lakh, multiple house properties, capital gains from the sale of shares, mutual funds or property, foreign income or overseas assets, or other income that makes them ineligible for ITR-1. It is also the appropriate return for many investors and high-net-worth salaried individuals whose income profile is more complex but does not include business income.

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: Why 31 July deadline may not apply to all salaried taxpayers

For AY 2026-27, the due date for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, 2026, as the government has not announced any extension so far. Taxpayers should reconcile details in Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 16 before submitting their returns to avoid mismatches and processing delays.

Income Tax ReturnsIncome-taxPersonal Finance
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