Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Over 6.63 cr income tax returns filed so far for AY 2021-22

Over 6.63 cr income tax returns filed so far for AY 2021-22

1 min read . 08:43 PM IST Livemint

More than 6.63 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 and about 99.27 lakh statutory forms have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department till 15 March, the tax department said in a statement.

The Income Tax Department has expressed gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for the support in timely compliances.

To assist taxpayers with the smooth experience on the portal, over 8,500 taxpayer calls and 260 chats were responded to by the helpdesk only on 15 March itself, it said.

Two-email ids were created to resolve grievances of taxpayers in an expeditious manner related to uploading of ITRs and tax audit report and over 16,000 emails were received and most of which have been resolved, the IT dept said.

In addition to the above, the tax department said, it has been proactively engaging with and reaching out to taxpayers and professionals for assistance through its official twitter handle on a continuous basis and through direct webex calls.

"The department expresses gratitude to all tax professionals and taxpayers for the support in timely compliances. Taxpayers and tax professionals are also requested to note that the last date of filing belated return, revised return, linking of Aadhar and PAN and compliance to the e-proceedings for assessment is 31 March," it said.

