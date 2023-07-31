Over 6 crore ITRs filed till 30 July: Income tax dept1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Those who file their returns after the due date but before 31 December will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000. If filed after 31 December, the fine increases to ₹10,000.
New Delhi: More than 6 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal year as of Sunday evening, the income tax department has said. Of the total returns filed, 26.76 lakh were filed on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×