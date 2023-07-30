Income tax department on Sunday saidmore than 6 croreincome tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for fiscal year 2022-23 so far, of which about 27 lakh ITRs were filed onJuly 30.

“More than 6 crore ITRs have been filed so far (30th July), out of which about 26.76 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6.30 pm!" the I-T department tweeted. The number of ITRs filed has exceeded the number of returns filed last year till July 31. The department also said more than 1.30 crore successful logins were there on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm, Sunday. “To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media," the department tweeted. Till 1 pm on Sunday,as many as 5.83 crore ITRs were filed for fiscal year 2022-23,the department said earlier.Over 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm on Sunday. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

On July 24, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said over 4 crore ITRs for the 2022-23 financial year were filed and about 7% of these are new or first-time filers.

More than half of these ITRs have been processed leading to 80 lakh refunds till then, he had said.

The “shortage of manpower at every level was impeding our efforts to give even better results," Gupta had said, and urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a “quick approval" of the department's cadre restructuring proposal.

On July 27, a parliamentary panel asked the finance ministry to expeditiously come out with a common ITR form to ease I-T return filing for individuals and non-business taxpayers.

The ministry had in November last year proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, except trusts and non-profit organisations.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing income tax returns and urged the tax department to make the process simpler and more taxpayer friendly.