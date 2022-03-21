Over 65 lakh Paisabazaar consumers with delinquencies clear outstanding debt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paisabazaar has a Credit Improvement Programme, under which it has been offering credit advisory services for the last four years. A more detailed and personalised credit report called Credit Health Report is also offered on the platform for a nominal fee
NEW DELHI: Paisabazaar, a digital marketplace for consumer credit, said over 65 lakh consumers, who checked free credit score from its platform and had DPD (Days Past Due) in their report, have cleared their outstanding debt over the last four years.
According to a press release, DPD usually has an adverse impact on credit score, making it a challenge for consumers to access credit. Paisabazaar said a major reason for the delinquencies was the lack of awareness.
Paisabazaar enables consumers to track their credit score, which has led to an increased number of consumers becoming more aware of their outstanding debt. Conversations with consumers revealed that many were unaware of outstanding dues in their accounts. In some cases, DPDs were also a result of inadvertent errors in their credit report.
Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar, said, “While providing consumers with their free credit score for life was the first step, we were aware that we had to also help them improve their credit health. Over the last few years, we have brought in several innovations, that not only make consumers more aware but also enable them to take the right steps to build their creditworthiness. Our aim is to work with partner Banks and NBFCs, credit bureaus along with our consumers, to build a more inclusive ecosystem."
Over 2.6 crore consumers have availed used the free credit score feature of Paisabazaar over the last 5+ years. Of these, 49.6 lakhhave improved their score significantly in 12 months, while more than 52 lakh have seen their score rise over an 18-month period, as per the press release.
To help consumers with damaged credit, Paisabazaar has built a ‘Credit Improvement Programme’. Under this, Paisabazaar has been offering credit advisory services for the last four years. A more detailed and personalised credit report called Credit Health Report is also offered on the platform for a nominal fee. Paisabazaar also works with partner banks to help consumers clear their outstanding dues.
For consumers with low scores or those who are new to credit, Paisabazaar last year launched a credit card called Step UP , to help them improve and build credit score, while earning high returns on fixed deposits.
To help deepen awareness, Paisabazaar also provides free credit reports in regional languages. A consumer can download his/her credit report from in English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Telugu, for free every month.