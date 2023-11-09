Over 9% fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens: Check these 7 small finance banks
A few small finance banks are luring both new and old customers by offering more than 9% interest rate on their fixed deposits, thus, helping them amass considerable returns for the future.
Fixed deposits (FDs) are a favoured investment option among senior citizens for a variety of compelling reasons. Considering how continued market upheavals have left many investors, especially, senior citizens deciding between equities and debt instruments, many of them are now looking forward to earning from high-yield FDs issued by small finance banks (SFBs) that have helped many to gain high returns that not only help beat inflation but amass on more wealth for the remaining years of their lives.