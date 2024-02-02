Over two-thirds of demat accounts are without nominations: Sebi
Sebi has set a deadline for account holders to nominate beneficiaries or formally opt out, warning that non-compliance would lead to account deactivation
New Delhi: An alarming 9.8 crore (72.48%) out of 13.6 crore demat accounts in single holding are missing nomination details, according to a consultation paper released by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Friday.
