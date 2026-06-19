Overdraft facility can help in emergencies, but can it damage your credit score? Key facts explained

An overdraft is essentially a credit facility that allows an individual to withdraw more funds than are available in their bank account. This extension is permitted up to a pre-approved limit.
Therefore, a sanctioned borrowing limit is a key component of an overdraft facility. While this feature can provide financial support during emergencies or challenging situations, its impact on your credit score largely depends on how responsibly you use and manage it.
The principle is simple: if you manage this facility wisely, it can help you build a positive credit history. However, failing to meet repayment obligations or clear outstanding dues on time can negatively affect your credit score.
An overdraft does not automatically damage your credit score. However, frequent borrowing, consistently high credit utilisation, missed due dates, delayed repayments, or carrying unpaid balances for long periods can adversely impact your credit profile.
Lending institutions closely monitor overdraft activity as part of your borrowing behaviour and use it as an indicator of your creditworthiness and repayment discipline.
|Overdraft Activity
|Implications on credit score
|Applying occasionally for an overdraft
|Limited impact; may involve a credit enquiry
|Using overdraft within the approved limit
|Helps maintain healthy credit behaviour
|Frequently using the full limit
|May indicate financial stress and lower creditworthiness
|Paying overdraft dues on time
|Supports a positive credit history
|Missing repayments or exceeding limits
|Can reduce your credit score
When you repay borrowed amounts swiftly and maintain a low overdraft utilisation ratio, this kind of behaviour is indicative of financial discipline. Financial discipline helps in boosting creditworthiness and borrowing integrity.
Along with this, when you consistently monitor your credit account, find, dispute and resolve errors amicably, your overall credit profile stays healthy, and your credit score stays strong.
Furthermore, reducing your reliance on overdrafts can be immensely helpful in improving your overall financial health. Do remember that when overdraft usage becomes extensive, creating a budget, planning for the future, and building an emergency savings account can help avoid excessive borrowing.
In conclusion, an overdraft can either support or damage your credit profile and your credit score, depending on how you handle it and ensure timely repayment of pending debt obligations.
When you showcase sincerity, responsible usage, timely payments and careful financial planning, then this sort of behaviour can go a long way to assist you in maintaining a strong credit profile.
When you need new funds, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor, have a clear discussion with them, tell them your financial limitations, current financial health, long-term economic objectives and draft a fresh borrowing plan accordingly. This way, all your borrowing decisions are always backed by professional guidance and meaningfully aligned with your long-term financial objectives.
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