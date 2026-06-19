Overdraft facility can help in emergencies, but can it damage your credit score? Key facts explained

Smart borrowing builds stronger finances. This article explains overdraft impact on credit score, covering responsible usage, repayment habits, credit utilisation, and ways to manage overdrafts effectively for a healthy credit profile.

Shivam Shukla
Published19 Jun 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Managing overdrafts responsibly helps improve credit score and maintain financial health.
Managing overdrafts responsibly helps improve credit score and maintain financial health.

An overdraft is essentially a credit facility that allows an individual to withdraw more funds than are available in their bank account. This extension is permitted up to a pre-approved limit.

Therefore, a sanctioned borrowing limit is a key component of an overdraft facility. While this feature can provide financial support during emergencies or challenging situations, its impact on your credit score largely depends on how responsibly you use and manage it.

The principle is simple: if you manage this facility wisely, it can help you build a positive credit history. However, failing to meet repayment obligations or clear outstanding dues on time can negatively affect your credit score.

An overdraft does not automatically damage your credit score. However, frequent borrowing, consistently high credit utilisation, missed due dates, delayed repayments, or carrying unpaid balances for long periods can adversely impact your credit profile.

Also Read | How to fix credit report errors before they damage your credit score

Lending institutions closely monitor overdraft activity as part of your borrowing behaviour and use it as an indicator of your creditworthiness and repayment discipline.

Overdraft activity and its impact on credit score

Overdraft ActivityImplications on credit score
Applying occasionally for an overdraftLimited impact; may involve a credit enquiry
Using overdraft within the approved limitHelps maintain healthy credit behaviour
Frequently using the full limitMay indicate financial stress and lower creditworthiness
Paying overdraft dues on timeSupports a positive credit history
Missing repayments or exceeding limitsCan reduce your credit score

Significance of maintaining a low credit utilisation ratio

When you repay borrowed amounts swiftly and maintain a low overdraft utilisation ratio, this kind of behaviour is indicative of financial discipline. Financial discipline helps in boosting creditworthiness and borrowing integrity.

Along with this, when you consistently monitor your credit account, find, dispute and resolve errors amicably, your overall credit profile stays healthy, and your credit score stays strong.

Furthermore, reducing your reliance on overdrafts can be immensely helpful in improving your overall financial health. Do remember that when overdraft usage becomes extensive, creating a budget, planning for the future, and building an emergency savings account can help avoid excessive borrowing.

Also Read | Does your credit score affect Visa approval? Everything you need to know

In conclusion, an overdraft can either support or damage your credit profile and your credit score, depending on how you handle it and ensure timely repayment of pending debt obligations.

When you showcase sincerity, responsible usage, timely payments and careful financial planning, then this sort of behaviour can go a long way to assist you in maintaining a strong credit profile.

How can you plan future overdrafts, loans, credit cards and other forms of debt?

When you need new funds, you should sit down with a certified financial advisor, have a clear discussion with them, tell them your financial limitations, current financial health, long-term economic objectives and draft a fresh borrowing plan accordingly. This way, all your borrowing decisions are always backed by professional guidance and meaningfully aligned with your long-term financial objectives.

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