Overdraft vs Personal Loan: What is the difference and how to choose the right one for you?

Sometimes, we require extra funds to cover diverse financial needs, making our borrowing patterns vary. Consequently, a clear understanding of different credit facilities—like overdrafts and personal loans—is crucial. This knowledge empowers you to make an appropriate choice tailored to your financial situation, immediate needs, and repayment capabilities.
An overdraft is a credit facility generally offered by banks and financial institutions, mainly to business owners, to manage short-term financial requirements related to their operations.
Under this facility, borrowers are allowed to withdraw money from their savings or current account even if the account balance is insufficient, up to a pre-approved limit. The overdraft limit varies from one lender to another, and interest is charged only on the amount actually utilised by the borrower.
A personal loan is an unsecured borrowing option provided by banks and financial institutions, where borrowers receive a fixed amount and repay it through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a specified tenure. Since personal loans are unsecured, borrowers are not required to pledge any collateral.
The lender charges interest on the entire sanctioned loan amount, and the interest rate may vary depending on the lender and borrower profile.
Here are some important differences between an overdraft facility and a personal loan based on various factors:
The right choice depends entirely on the borrower’s financial goals, fund requirements, and repayment preferences. A personal loan provides a fixed amount along with a structured repayment schedule, making it suitable for planned expenses such as weddings, travel, education, or medical emergencies.
In contrast, an overdraft facility offers greater flexibility and quick access to funds, making it ideal for situations where fund requirements are uncertain or vary frequently.
Some key points to understand the suitability of both options better:
• If the required amount is small and needed for a shorter duration, an overdraft facility may be more suitable.
• If the requirement is substantial and repayment is expected over a medium or longer tenure, a personal loan may be a better option.
• Borrowers looking for disciplined and systematic repayment can opt for a personal loan because of its fixed EMI structure.
• Those with recurring, uncertain, or short-term fund requirements may find an overdraft facility more practical and convenient.
An overdraft is a flexible credit facility that allows borrowers to withdraw money beyond their account balance up to a certain limit, while a personal loan is an unsecured borrowing option that provides a fixed sum repayable through EMIs over a defined period.
Both options offer distinct advantages and limitations. Therefore, understanding the difference between an overdraft and a personal loan can help borrowers make informed financial decisions based on their needs, repayment capacity, and long-term financial objectives.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.