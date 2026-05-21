Overdraft vs Personal Loan: What is the difference and how to choose the right one for you?

Sometimes, we require extra funds to cover diverse financial needs, making our borrowing patterns vary. Consequently, a clear understanding of different credit facilities—like overdrafts and personal loans—is crucial. This knowledge empowers you to make an appropriate choice tailored to your financial situation, immediate needs, and repayment capabilities.

Understanding overdraft facility An overdraft is a credit facility generally offered by banks and financial institutions, mainly to business owners, to manage short-term financial requirements related to their operations.

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Under this facility, borrowers are allowed to withdraw money from their savings or current account even if the account balance is insufficient, up to a pre-approved limit. The overdraft limit varies from one lender to another, and interest is charged only on the amount actually utilised by the borrower.

Understanding personal loans A personal loan is an unsecured borrowing option provided by banks and financial institutions, where borrowers receive a fixed amount and repay it through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) over a specified tenure. Since personal loans are unsecured, borrowers are not required to pledge any collateral.

The lender charges interest on the entire sanctioned loan amount, and the interest rate may vary depending on the lender and borrower profile.

Major differences Here are some important differences between an overdraft facility and a personal loan based on various factors:

Overdraft Once the overdraft limit is approved, borrowers can withdraw funds as needed up to the sanctioned limit. This makes it suitable for fluctuating or recurring financial requirements.

There is no fixed repayment structure. Borrowers can repay the utilised amount as per their convenience, offering greater flexibility.

Interest is charged only on the amount actually withdrawn and utilised.

After the overdraft facility is approved, funds can be accessed instantly whenever required.

No lump sum amount is disbursed. Instead, the bank provides a withdrawal limit linked to the account. Personal loans Borrowers receive a fixed lump sum amount, which is suitable for planned and substantial expenses.

The entire loan amount must be repaid through fixed EMIs within a predetermined tenure.

Interest is charged on the full principal amount sanctioned by the lender.

Personal loans generally take around two to three working days for processing and approval.

Once approved, the sanctioned loan amount is directly credited to the borrower’s bank account. Which option is better? The right choice depends entirely on the borrower’s financial goals, fund requirements, and repayment preferences. A personal loan provides a fixed amount along with a structured repayment schedule, making it suitable for planned expenses such as weddings, travel, education, or medical emergencies.

In contrast, an overdraft facility offers greater flexibility and quick access to funds, making it ideal for situations where fund requirements are uncertain or vary frequently.

Some key points to understand the suitability of both options better:

• If the required amount is small and needed for a shorter duration, an overdraft facility may be more suitable.

• If the requirement is substantial and repayment is expected over a medium or longer tenure, a personal loan may be a better option.

• Borrowers looking for disciplined and systematic repayment can opt for a personal loan because of its fixed EMI structure.

• Those with recurring, uncertain, or short-term fund requirements may find an overdraft facility more practical and convenient.

Bottom line An overdraft is a flexible credit facility that allows borrowers to withdraw money beyond their account balance up to a certain limit, while a personal loan is an unsecured borrowing option that provides a fixed sum repayable through EMIs over a defined period.