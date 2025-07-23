How ultra HNIs can future-proof overseas education for their children
Ashvini Chopra 4 min read 23 Jul 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Summary
For UHNI families with diverse portfolios, family offices or international holdings, funding their child’s education can be a complex process.
For ultra-high-net-worth families, a foreign education for their children is now a default milestone in their long-term planning. It is not just an academic decision but also a strategy for global mobility, wealth planning, and legacy building.
