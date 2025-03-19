Unlocking global markets: How Indian investors can diversify with portfolio management services
Summary
- India’s mutual fund industry has hit the cap on investing overseas. But individual investors have an alternative route that could be just as effective for diversifying their investment portfolios.
With India’s mutual fund industry hitting the market regulator’s $7 billion overseas investment limit, one door has been shut for Indian investors looking for global diversification. But they have the alternative option of investing overseas through portfolio management services (PMS), which are professionally managed funds with access to international markets.
This route requires investors to transfer funds via India’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS), under which individuals can remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for investments. The minimum ticket size for PMS funds is $75,000, or about ₹66 lakh.
Pramod Gubbi, co-founder at Marcellus Investment Managers, said Indian investors tend to have nearly 99% of their portfolios allocated within the country due to a home-country bias, with minimal exposure to international markets, which can limit the potential for higher returns and better risk-management.
But as awareness grows, investors are slowly shifting towards a more balanced approach with overseas allocations, he said. “The right ratio depends on an individual’s risk appetite and investment horizon, but global diversification is becoming increasingly essential for a well-rounded portfolio."
