Overseas real estate helps in diversification of portfolio, says Himanshu Kohli of Client Associates
Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder of Client Associates, discusses the evolving landscape for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) in 2024, emphasizing diversification through international real estate and the growing importance of ESG-compliant investments.
In an interview with MintGenie, Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder of Client Associates, shares about the evolving landscape for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) in 2024, the significance of diversification through international real estate, and the increasing focus on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliant investments.