Own a house in another city? Here’s what it costs to manage it

To be sure, while the company does the ground work, it does not pay for actual repairs. “The cost is attributed to either the owner or the tenant, depending on the situation–the tenant pays if they’ve caused the damage, whereas the owner covers for structural issues or major repairs arising from the age of the property. But we manage the entire process on behalf of the owner, right from inspection, quote, cost attribution and ensuring the repair is done properly,” said Agarwal.