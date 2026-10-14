Own a house in another city? Here’s what it costs to manage it

For non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people who own a house in another city, managing a property remotely can be challenging. Tenants may default on rent, urgent repairs may be needed, or a house may remain vacant for months. Property management companies offer to handle these responsibilities for a fee.
These services are broadly offered in two forms. The first involves converting and managing a property as a bed and breakfast (BnB) or guest house for short-term rentals. This can be useful for second-home owners who visit occasionally and want to earn rental income while ensuring the property is maintained in their absence.