Own a house in another city? Here’s what it costs to manage it

Shipra Singh
6 min read14 Oct 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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Owners need to weigh the fees against the convenience of outsourcing property management and the rental income they can expect to earn.
Summary
Remote property owners can outsource vacation-rental operations or long-term tenancy management, but these services and fees come at a high cost.

For non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people who own a house in another city, managing a property remotely can be challenging. Tenants may default on rent, urgent repairs may be needed, or a house may remain vacant for months. Property management companies offer to handle these responsibilities for a fee.

These services are broadly offered in two forms. The first involves converting and managing a property as a bed and breakfast (BnB) or guest house for short-term rentals. This can be useful for second-home owners who visit occasionally and want to earn rental income while ensuring the property is maintained in their absence.

The second involves end-to-end management of conventional long-term rentals–from finding tenants and collecting rent to handling repairs and tenant-related issues–without requiring the landlord's regular involvement.

Also Read | Buying property from an NRI is easier, but don’t make this 12.5% TDS mistake

However, these services come at a high cost. Owners need to weigh the fees against the convenience of outsourcing property management and the rental income they can expect to earn.

What is offered?

In the first category, short-term rental management companies take over the day-to-day operations of running a property as a BnB or guest house. They list the property on platforms such as Airbnb, MakeMyTrip and Booking.com, set nightly tariffs, manage reservations, coordinate guest check-ins and check-outs, and oversee housekeeping, caretakers and maintenance. They also handle guest complaints and provide owners with booking and earnings reports.

The scope of services differs across agencies and packages they offer. Ethan Barman, founder, Hostizzy, a vacation rental management company, said they offer a choice between one-time setup, co-hosting and complete management.

“In the first option, we get the property listed and priced, and the owner runs it themselves. In the other two packages, we take over housekeeping, guest management and on-ground supervision as well, including adjusting pricing with demand, weekend and festivals, and revenue sharing ranges from 15%-30% depending on the range of services the owner signs up for.”

Most vacation rental management companies work on similar models. Gaurav Marwah, co-founder and director of VacationBuddy, another vacation property management company, said the company also handles property photography, marketing and owner reporting, apart from day-to-day operations.

For conventional long-term rentals, the scope of services differs, with the company's involvement largely limited to managing the tenancy and property maintenance. This includes finding tenants, conducting background checks, completing paperwork, handling tenant queries and ensuring timely rent collection. At the end of the tenancy, the company oversees the handover, assesses damage and helps settle security deposits.

Pryank Agarwal, founder and CEO of Housewise, which manages long-term rentals, says the service is designed for owners who live away from their properties and need dependable local assistance. “We represent the owner in a tenancy, so that they don’t have to be involved. Every maintenance or society-related issue, major or minor, is handled by us,” he said.

To be sure, while the company does the ground work, it does not pay for actual repairs. “The cost is attributed to either the owner or the tenant, depending on the situation–the tenant pays if they’ve caused the damage, whereas the owner covers for structural issues or major repairs arising from the age of the property. But we manage the entire process on behalf of the owner, right from inspection, quote, cost attribution and ensuring the repair is done properly,” said Agarwal.

Know the cost

Long-term rental management companies charge either a fixed fee or a percentage of monthly rent. Housewise charges 1.25 times the monthly rent for a one-year agreement. For a house rented at 30,000 a month, the annual fee works out to 37,500, or 10.4% of the annual rental income. PropertyAngel charges 9% of monthly rent, while NoBroker offers property management packages at fixed fees ranging from 18,000 to 29,999.

Short-term rental management costs more as properties require attention after every guest stay. Most companies follow a revenue-sharing model for full end-to-end services, while some, such as BlueLeaf, offer guaranteed monthly payouts.

In revenue sharing, companies charge around 30% of booking revenue, net of commissions charged by the listing platform. Additional charges may also apply. For instance, VacationBuddy charges a one-time onboarding fee of 11,000–21,000 for property photography, social media promotions and other marketing activities.

Also Read | The vacation-home dream comes with a cost

Owners who don't want to hand over complete operations can opt for cheaper listing-only or co-hosting services. Hostizzy charges upwards of 14,999 as a one-time fee to list and price the property, after which the owner manages it. Its co-hosting services cost 15,000–40,000 a month or 10–17% of revenue. "Our most popular plan is 18% of net revenue (booking value minus OTA commission) and includes a direct booking website for the property," said Barman. OTA is online travel aggregators.

Owners should check whether the management fee is calculated on gross booking revenue or after deducting platform commissions, as this can significantly affect their earnings.

Other things to know

Since the property's condition also reflects on the management company's reputation, some companies insist on certain repairs and furnishings before taking it on for rentals. "Before a property goes live, we give the owner a standardisation checklist. Some items are non-negotiable because they affect safety or reviews, such as CCTV at the entrance, power backup, emergency lighting, multiple linens, a fully working kitchen, reliable Wi-Fi and serviced ACs and geysers, among other things," said Barman.

These requirements come with upfront costs. "For a typical farmhouse, getting it guest-ready usually costs somewhere between 1 lakh and 3 lakh," Barman added. This applies to vacation rentals, which are run like hospitality businesses and need to be equipped for paying guests. Renovations, such as redoing bathrooms or upgrading interiors, cost extra.

For conventional rentals, upfront expenditure may not be mandatory when onboarding a property. "If any maintenance is needed, we send the owner a detailed quote, but the decision is always theirs," said Agarwal.

Apart from this, repair and maintenance costs remain the homeowner's responsibility and are not included in the management fee. In conventional rentals, damage caused by tenants is recovered from the security deposit, while structural repairs and expenses arising from the property's age are borne by the owner. However, if the deposit is insufficient or the amount cannot be recovered, the financial risk remains with the owner.

Also Read | Co-own a house? Tax benefits may depend on who pays

For vacation rentals, liability for guest damage is first covered from the platform through which it is booked, such as Airbnb or other OTAs. VacationBuddy said it bears the cost of guest-caused damage if recovery from the guest or booking platform is unsuccessful. Hostizzy collects a refundable security deposit and seeks to recover damage costs from guests, including amounts exceeding the deposit. Owners continue to bear fixed expenses such as electricity, staff and property upkeep even when there are no bookings.

Lock-in period

Most companies allow the management agreement to be terminated with one week to 30 days’ notice. For owners' personal use, restrictions also matter, especially if they want to keep visiting their vacation home. Both Hostizzy and VacationBuddy allow owners to block dates for their own stays, but VacationBuddy requires advance notice and does not override confirmed guest bookings.

These services come at a significant cost, and owners who have the time and reliable local help to manage their properties may not need to pay for professional management. Those letting out vacation homes should also reconsider if they intend to use the property during most long weekends and holidays. “These are also the dates when rental demand is strongest, and reserving them for personal use reduces earning opportunities,” said Barman. Most importantly, owners should not view professional property management as a guaranteed way to earn rental income. Returns depend on the property's location, rental demand, occupancy levels and expenses, none of which a management company can fully control.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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