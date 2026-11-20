Vehicle owners may need to change how they track their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate renewals after the government revised the validity period for certificates across vehicle categories.

While owners of newer BS-VI private vehicles can benefit from longer certificate validity, those driving older emission-standard vehicles will have to renew their certificates more frequently.

Bharat Stage (BS) norms are emission standards that regulate the pollutants released by vehicles. BS-I to BS-VI represent successive stages of these standards, with BS-VI being the latest category covered by the revised schedule.

A PUC certificate is an official document confirming that a vehicle's emissions have been tested and found to be within the prescribed pollution limits.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, through a notification dated 13 November, notified the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, amending Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

For vehicle owners, the change could affect the frequency of visits to authorized PUC testing centres and recurring compliance expenses.

What has changed in PUC certificate validity rules? Under the earlier rules, PUC certificates were valid for six months for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles, and 12 months for BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles. The revised rules link certificate validity to the vehicle's emission standard, age, and whether it is a transport or non-transport vehicle.

Here is how the new validity schedule works.

Vehicle category How age is calculated New PUC certificate validity BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles Not applicable 3 months BS-IV vehicles Not applicable 6 months BS-VI private vehicles up to 6 years old From date of first registration 3 years BS-VI private vehicles over 6 years and up to 10 years From date of first registration 1 year BS-VI private vehicles over 10 years old From date of first registration 6 months BS-VI transport vehicles up to 6 years old From date of first registration 2 years BS-VI transport vehicles over 6 years and up to 10 years From date of first registration 1 year BS-VI transport vehicles over 10 years old From date of first registration 6 months

Under the new schedule, vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III norms will need to renew their certificates every three months, while BS-IV vehicles will require renewal every six months.

For BS-VI private vehicles, the validity will depend on their age: three years for vehicles up to six years old, one year for those aged more than six years and up to 10 years, and six months for vehicles older than 10 years. Vehicle age will be calculated from the date of first registration.

The notification says that every vehicle must carry a valid PUC certificate issued or renewed by an agency authorized by the respective state government.

Will existing PUC certificates automatically have their validity extended? No. The revised validity schedule will apply to certificates issued before the amendment only when they are renewed for the first time after the new rules came into force.

The notification says that “the validity period specified under this sub-rule shall apply only upon the first renewal of such certificate after such commencement.”

This means vehicle owners can continue to follow the expiry date printed on their existing certificates. The new schedule will apply at their first renewal after 13 November.

When should you renew your PUC certificate to avoid a gap? The amended rules also clarify when a renewed certificate becomes effective.

If you renew your PUC certificate within the 10 days preceding its expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the existing certificate's expiry date. If you renew it after expiry, the new certificate will be effective only from the date of renewal.

Renewing within this 10-day window can help avoid a gap in certificate validity.

How much does PUC certificate cost and what is penalty? The cost of a PUC certificate varies by state, fuel type (petrol, diesel or CNG) and vehicle category (two-wheelers or cars).

Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, provides for penalties for a vehicle that violates air pollution standards. The first contravention can attract a penalty of up to ₹10,000 and a three-month disqualification from holding a driving licence.

A second or subsequent contravention can attract imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both. However, enforcement and procedures may vary across states.