Own foreign stocks or MNC Esops? Omit them from ITR at your peril
Summary
- These assets are to be disclosed in Schedule FA every year that you hold them, and not just when you sell. Failing to do so could attract hefty fines and prosecution under the Black Money Act.
The run-up in Nvidia's stock has turned many of its employees into millionaires. Indian employees of the American multinational have a serious task at hand this tax-filing season: declaring their multimillion-dollar stock options in their Income Tax Return (ITR). That is because equity compensation structures such as employee stock options (Esops) and restricted stock units (RSUs) are seen as foreign assets under India's income tax (I-T) law and must be disclosed in tax returns.