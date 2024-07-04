Own foreign stocks or MNC Esops? Omit them from ITR at your peril

When RSUs are exercised, the parent MNC located outside India automatically sells 30% of the shares, the proceeds of which are used by the Indian subsidiary to pay tax on perquisites. “Almost all employees who are awarded RSUs fall in the 30% tax bracket, so 30% of the total stocks are sold," said Prakash Hegde, a chartered accountant and principal consultant of direct taxation at Acer Tax & Corporate Services LLP. As most employees don’t have cash to pay tax on perquisites, the company does an automated sale to get the required cash needed to pay TDS.