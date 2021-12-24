Pagdi system: How amount received from builder will be taxed

Answer: A person has to pay capital gains tax on the profits realised on sale/transfer of a capital assets. The same may be long term capital gains or short term capital gain depending on the holding period of the asset sold. Basically the Pagdi system is a system under which a tenancy right in a building is purchased and which can be transferred for a price, with the consent of the landlord. So what your grandmother has transferred is her tenancy right which is a capital asset. Any money received over the cost of the tenancy right is to be offered for tax as capital gains. As the tenancy rights were acquired more than 3 years prior to the date of transfer, the profits would be treated as long term capital gains.