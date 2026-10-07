Paid a large credit-card bill in cash? ITAT ruling explains when the tax department can question the source of money

A taxpayer who paid ₹10.90 lakh towards credit-card dues in cash faced income-tax scrutiny after the department questioned the source of the money. In Shrawan Kumar Prajapat vs ITO (ITA No. 1535/JPR/2025), the Jaipur bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) examined whether the taxpayer had to prove that each cash withdrawal from his bank account directly funded a particular credit-card payment.

The tribunal ruled in favour of the taxpayer, holding that a one-to-one match between every bank withdrawal and credit-card payment was not necessary when the taxpayer could demonstrate sufficient cash withdrawals and there was no evidence that the money had been spent elsewhere. The ruling offers an important lesson for taxpayers who make large cash payments from money withdrawn from their bank accounts.

Why the ₹ 10.90 lakh credit-card payments were questioned The taxpayer had made cash payments of about ₹10.90 lakh towards his credit-card dues. During assessment, the assessing officer treated the amount as unexplained money under Section 69A of the Income-tax Act.

The taxpayer explained that the cash used for the payments had come from withdrawals from his bank account. He also pointed to his business income and availability of cash to explain the payments.

The tax authorities, however, were not satisfied with the explanation. The issue was whether the taxpayer could establish that the specific cash withdrawn from his bank account was the same cash subsequently used to pay his credit-card bills.

The taxpayer challenged the addition before the ITAT.

ITAT says every cash payment need not be matched with a withdrawal The Jaipur ITAT examined the taxpayer's bank statements and found that there were sufficient cash withdrawals to support his explanation.

The tribunal noted that there was no specific finding by the tax authorities that the taxpayer had used the withdrawn cash elsewhere. In the absence of such evidence, the tribunal held that merely because the taxpayer could not establish a transaction-by-transaction correlation between each withdrawal and each credit-card payment, the entire amount could not be treated as unexplained.

The tribunal accepted that cash withdrawn from the bank could have been retained by the taxpayer and subsequently used to settle the credit-card dues.

This means a taxpayer is not necessarily required to show that a particular withdrawal funded a particular credit-card payment, as long as the overall availability and source of the cash can be reasonably established.

What the ruling means for taxpayers The ruling does not mean that cash credit-card payments cannot be questioned by the income-tax department. Taxpayers still need to explain the source of large cash payments when the department raises a query.

However, the case shows that the absence of a perfect one-to-one match between bank withdrawals and later cash expenses does not, by itself, establish that the money was unexplained.

For taxpayers, maintaining bank statements, cash books and other records showing the availability and source of cash can be important when large cash transactions come under scrutiny.

The ruling also highlights why the timing of cash withdrawals matters. A person may withdraw cash from a bank account and use it for expenses over several weeks or months. The cash used for a later payment may not necessarily be traceable to one particular withdrawal.