Paid credit card bills on time? You may still get ex-gratia payment

If you calculate the simple interest in the outstanding, it would be ₹18,000. But if the interest compounded, the total interest would be 19,405. The bank paid the card holder difference of the two amounts, which is ₹1,405. But if the ₹1 lakh was a personal loan at 18%, the payout would be ₹344. These are just examples based on certain assumptions to explain the methodology. The real payout could vary depending on different factors.