Paid taxes abroad? Here's how Form 67 helps claim foreign tax credit in India

If you are an Indian resident who has already paid tax on income earned outside India, you may not have to pay tax on the same income twice.
The Income Tax Department allows eligible resident taxpayers to claim a Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) by filing Form 67 along with the supporting documents.
A foreign tax credit allows Indian residents to reduce their tax liability in India by claiming credit for taxes already paid in another country on the same income. The provision is governed by Rule 128 of the Income Tax Rules, 1962.
Suppose Mahesh, an Indian resident, earns ₹2 lakh as freelance income from a client in the US. The US deducts ₹20,000 as tax before making the payment.
Since Mahesh must also report this income in his Indian income tax return, and his tax liability in India on the same income is ₹30,000, he can claim a foreign tax credit of ₹20,000 by filing Form 67.
As a result, he will only need to pay the remaining ₹10,000 in India, avoiding double taxation on the same income.
The form is divided into two parts.
Before filing Form 67, ensure that:
Step 1: Sign in to the e-filing portal using your login credentials.
Step 2: From the dashboard, navigate to e-file, then select ‘File Income Tax Forms.’
Step 3: Select or type Form 67 in the search bar and open the form.
Step 4: Select the applicable Assessment Year.
Step 5: Enter details of your foreign income, taxes paid overseas, and the Foreign Tax Credit being claimed. Upload the required supporting documents.
Step 6: Confirm that all details are correct and complete the e-verification.
Once the process is complete, the portal will issue an Acknowledgement Number and Transaction ID as proof of successful filing.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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