PAN-Aadhaar cards linking: You may be fined for missing June deadline

NEW DELHI : If your Permanent Account Number is not linked to Aadhaar card, your PAN card will turn useless from next month. The income tax department has fixed June 30 as the deadline within which all PAN cards in India must be linked to Aadhaar. All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" after the deadline ends.

If your Permanent Account Number is not linked to Aadhaar card, your PAN card will turn useless from next month. The income tax department has fixed June 30 as the deadline within which all PAN cards in India must be linked to Aadhaar. All such PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" after the deadline ends.

The income tax department has said that holders of inoperative PAN cards will have to face consequences under the Income Tax Act for not furnishing PAN. In other words, such PAN holders will not only be treated as non-PAN card holders but may also be fined a penalty of ₹10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

The income tax department has said that holders of inoperative PAN cards will have to face consequences under the Income Tax Act for not furnishing PAN. In other words, such PAN holders will not only be treated as non-PAN card holders but may also be fined a penalty of ₹10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

For example, if you go to a bank and try to open an account or deposit/withdraw cash above ₹50,000 you need to give a PAN card. If you give a wrong or inoperative PAN then you could be fined ₹10,000. Under the provisions, a penalty could be imposed for every such non-compliance.

However, all such inoperative PAN cards will turn into operative as and when the linking process is complete.

Having a PAN card is mandatory for several purposes like opening of a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and even making cash transactions of over ₹50,000.

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you can go to the income tax department's e-filing portal and click on Link Aadhaar section on the left. You need to fill PAN number, Aadhaar number and name. The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.

If you are not sure whether your PAN is linked to Aadhaar, you can check the status here.