PAN Aadhaar linking deadline: The income tax department is continuously reminding citizens of India to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards as the deadline to link the two documents is approaching soon. In the latest tweet, the tax department has informed that while linking PAN with Aadhaar, a demographic mismatch may occur.

"Kind Attention PAN holders! While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

• Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender

To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL)," read the latest tweet from the tax department.

How to pay a penalty for linking PAN with Aadhaar?

The Income Tax Website has mentioned on its website that “CBDT has extended the deadline of linking Aadhaar with the PAN from 31st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. You can link the Aadhaar with the PAN till 31st March 2023. You will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 500 till 30th June 2022 and a fee of ₹1000 from 1st July 2022."

Individuals can make a penalty for linking their PAN with theirAadhaar by following the steps listed below

-Visit onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp and under the ‘CHALLAN NO./ITNS 280’ section, click on ‘Proceed’.

-Now select the tax applicable as Corporation Tax (Companies) or Income Tax (Other than Companies).

-Under the ‘Type of Payment’ section, click on ‘Other Receipts’ and select the mode of payment as net banking or debit card.

- Now enter your PAN, select the assessment year as 2023-24, and input your valid address.

-Once done, enter the captcha code and click on ‘Proceed’.

-Individuals can submit the PAN-Aadhaar link request on the e-Filing portal after making the fee payment on the NSDL (now Protean) portal after 4-5 working days.

Last date to link PAN with Aadhaar

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar is 30 June 2023.

What will happen if you fail to link your with yourAadhaar

1)Your PAN will become inoperative

2)Pending tax refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued.

3)TDS will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

4)TCS will be required to be collected at a higher rate .