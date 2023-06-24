PAN Aadhaar linking deadline: Penalty amount; how to pay to link PAN with Aadhaar2 min read 24 Jun 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The income tax department is reminding Indians to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar before the June 30, 2023 deadline Failure to link PAN and Aadhaar will result in an inoperative PAN, pending tax refunds, higher TDS and TCS rates.
PAN Aadhaar linking deadline: The income tax department is continuously reminding citizens of India to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards as the deadline to link the two documents is approaching soon. In the latest tweet, the tax department has informed that while linking PAN with Aadhaar, a demographic mismatch may occur.
