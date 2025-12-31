Money Rule Change from January 1: PAN-Aadhaar linking, ITR filing, and more personal finance updates effective tomorrow

January 1, 2026 Money Rule Changes: Here is a list of the most important personal finance money rule changes that will come into effect from January 1, 2026, which is tomorrow.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated31 Dec 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Money rule changes from January 1, 2026
Money rule changes from January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Money Rule Changes: The new year starts from tomorrow and with it a host of new changes will come into play that will affect your pocket from January 1. These include a number of changes in income tax return filings and forms, new PAN-Aadhaar Linking rules, bank rule changes from January and others.

Revised ITR cannot be filed

Starting from January 1, 2026, taxpayers will not be able to file a revised return for their income tax for AY2025-26. Taxpayers have been getting nudges from the income tax department to file revised ITR due to alleged mismatches in their original return. The deadline to file revised ITR is December 31. After this, taxpayers will need to file Updated Return or ITR-U.

Belated ITR cannot be filed

The deadline to file belated return will also expire on December 31. From January 1, taxpayers will not be able to file belated ITR for AY2025-26. Belated ITRs are filed by such taxpayers who forget to file their original return within the stipulated due date, which this year was September 16.

Credit score update timelines

Starting from January, credit bureaus will change how your credit score is updated, making it one of the biggest money changes from January 1. With this, your credit score will see weekly updates, instead of the current 15-day cycle. This will ensure your credit behaviour like repayment or prepayment will reflect much faster in your credit score.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline expires

The deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar will also expire on December 31. From January 1, PAN-Aadhaar linking will become mandatory. Those who fail to link Aadhaar with PAN will see their PAN become inoperative, which in turn will cause many challenges. With an inoperative PAN, you will not be able to file taxes or do banking-related work like open an account or apply for a loan.

8th Pay Commission comes into force

The 8th Pay Commission will come into force from January 1, 2026. “Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026,” the government has said. However, 8th pay commission salary hike is expected only after the implementation of the changes, which is likely to be delayed.

LPG prices may be changed

LPG prices including domestic and commercial cylinders are usually revised on the 1st of any month. From January 1, domestic LPG price and commercial LPG price are expected to change.

Key Takeaways
  • Taxpayers must file their income tax returns by December 31 to avoid penalties.
  • Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking comes into effect, with severe consequences for non-compliance.
  • Credit score updates will now occur weekly, reflecting financial behavior more accurately.
8th Pay Commission
Money Rule Change from January 1: PAN-Aadhaar linking, ITR filing, and more personal finance updates effective tomorrow
