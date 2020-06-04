NEW DELHI : With the launch of the instant e-PAN card facility, getting a new PAN card is not only easy and paperless now but also completely free of cost. As the income tax department has made e-PAN card equivalent to the old laminated PAN card, having a PDF copy of the 10-digit alphanumeric card is as good as the physical copy. However, under the income tax department rules not everyone can use Aadhaar card to get a new Permanent Account Number or PAN through the e-filing portal .

Instant PAN card application eligibility criteria:

1) All those who have been allotted a PAN card before cannot use the facility to apply for the instant e-PAN. If caught having two PAN cards, you may be asked to shell out a penalty of ₹10,000 under section 272B(1) of the Income Tax Act.

2) Having a valid Aadhaar card is the prerequisite for applying for e-PAN as the income tax department fetches data from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to fetch all your identity details and complete the e-KYC. During the application process, you do not need to fill any form nor submit any document.

3) Having an Aadhaar card is not enough as a mobile number must be linked to the 12-digit numeric identity number. The I-T department sends out an OTP (one time password) on the linked mobile number without which the e-KYC process cannot be completed.

4) Before applying check whether your date of birth is in DD-MM-YYY format in the Aadhaar card database. Some old Aadhaar cards have only the year of birth and not the complete date of birth. If the need be, you can get it changed online on the UIDAI website.

5) This facility for instant e-PAN is available only for those above the age of 18 years. If you are a minor on the application date, you are ineligible to apply. Also, the facility is available only for individuals and not for companies, HUFs, partnership firms, etc.

