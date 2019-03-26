If you have not linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with your Aadhaar card yet, then you have time till this Sunday. According to the Income Tax department, all those whose PAN is not linked with Aadhaar would not be able to file income tax returns (ITR) and even risk cancellation of their PAN numbers.

The I-T department has already given several extensions of the deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar numbers and now your last chance could be till 31st March.

After the Supreme Court of India upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar in September 2018, the department issued a notification making the linkage mandatory for all those who want to file ITR under Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act.

Last month, the apex court had confirmed that linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for the filing of ITRs.

How to link your PAN with your Aadhaar:

The PAN-Aadhaar numbers linkage can be done easily on the websites of Income Tax department, NSDL and UTIITSL by giving your PAN card number and Aadhaar number.

In cases where the name on the Aadhaar card is completely different from the one mentioned in PAN card, then the linkage is likely to fail and the individual will have to change their name in either of the two databases or personally visit a PAN application center of NSDL or UTIITSL for biometric Aadhaar authentication.

In case of a minor mismatch of data in PAN and Aadhaar, the Income Tax department will accept it for linkage after verification using a one time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number.

You can also do the linkage through SMS, provided there is no data mismatch. Send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><SPACE><10 digit PAN>

The Aadhaar-PAN linkage can be done online or through SMS.