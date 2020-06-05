PAN card application: NSDL ends tie-up with Alankit

NEW DELHI : NSDL today announced that it has terminated agreement with Alankit Ltd as a Tax Information Network facilitator and PAN Centre. "Alankit Ltd. is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Gov and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements etc," NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov) said.

It said that the termination is on account of non-remittance of PAN applications fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov.

Anyone desiring to apply for a PAN card or for making ‘Change Requests’ in a PAN card can visit any of NSDL e-Gov’s 17,209 centres across the country or use online services available on NSDL portal.

Also, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements filers can submit their returns or statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country.

In the meantime, the income tax department has also started accepting PAN card applicants on the e-filing portal. Anyone with an Aadhaar card can get a PAN card in just 10 minutes and for free.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via