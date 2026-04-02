PAN card application rules changed from 1 April: List of documents you must submit now

The government has implemented several changes related to Permanent Account Number (PAN) card applications, effective 1 April. The revised rules introduce new application forms and additional documentation requirements for individuals applying for a PAN.

Under the revised framework, Aadhaar-only PAN applications are no longer permitted. Applicants are now required to submit additional supporting documents, along with their Aadhaar, while applying for a PAN card.

New PAN forms New PAN application forms have also been introduced, replacing the older ones. From 1 April 2026, the old PAN forms are no longer accepted.

Under the updated rules, Indian residents and companies are required to fill Form 93, replacing the earlier Form 49A, while non-residents and other entities must use Form 95 instead of Form 49AA.

A key change also mandates that the name on the PAN card will be exactly as per Aadhaar records, removing the scope for any variation or mismatch. At the same time, applicants must provide valid proof of date of birth (DOB) as part of the application process.

What documents do you require for PAN application? As the new rules come into force, applicants will have to go through a stricter documentation process while applying for a PAN. Here's a look at the documents and details you will need to submit now:

Birth certificate Voter ID card Matriculation certificate Driving licence Passport Affidavit issued by a magistrate Other government-issued documents These changes aim to strengthen identity verification and ensure greater consistency across official records. By tightening documentation requirements and introducing updated forms, the government seeks to reduce discrepancies in personal details across databases and improve the accuracy of taxpayer information.

What is a PAN card? A PAN card is an important identification document issued by the Income Tax Department to all taxpayers in India. It is a 10-digit alphanumeric number that records all tax-related information for individuals and entities.

The PAN card acts as a key document for making financial transactions, making it mandatory for banking, tax filing, and business registration.

Applicants can apply for a new PAN through the portals of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), or via the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Similarly, a person can also update the details in their PAN through the NSDL portal or UTIITSL website.

How to apply for a PAN card? Step-by-step guide Step 1: Visit the official PAN application portal (NSDL or UTIITSL).

Step 2: Select the form that is applicable to you. Choose Form 93 if you are an Indian applicant, or opt for Form 95 if you are a non-resident.

Step 3: Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Enter Aadhaar details for identity authentication.

Step 5: Upload required documents, including Aadhaar and DOB proof. Once these steps are done, pay the applicable fee online.