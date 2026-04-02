PAN card application rules changed from 1 April: List of documents you must submit now

The government has implemented several changes related to Permanent Account Number (PAN) card applications, effective 1 April. The revised rules introduce new application forms and additional documentation requirements for individuals applying for a PAN.
Under the revised framework, Aadhaar-only PAN applications are no longer permitted. Applicants are now required to submit additional supporting documents, along with their Aadhaar, while applying for a PAN card.
New PAN application forms have also been introduced, replacing the older ones. From 1 April 2026, the old PAN forms are no longer accepted.
Under the updated rules, Indian residents and companies are required to fill Form 93, replacing the earlier Form 49A, while non-residents and other entities must use Form 95 instead of Form 49AA.
A key change also mandates that the name on the PAN card will be exactly as per Aadhaar records, removing the scope for any variation or mismatch. At the same time, applicants must provide valid proof of date of birth (DOB) as part of the application process.
As the new rules come into force, applicants will have to go through a stricter documentation process while applying for a PAN. Here's a look at the documents and details you will need to submit now:
These changes aim to strengthen identity verification and ensure greater consistency across official records. By tightening documentation requirements and introducing updated forms, the government seeks to reduce discrepancies in personal details across databases and improve the accuracy of taxpayer information.
A PAN card is an important identification document issued by the Income Tax Department to all taxpayers in India. It is a 10-digit alphanumeric number that records all tax-related information for individuals and entities.
The PAN card acts as a key document for making financial transactions, making it mandatory for banking, tax filing, and business registration.
Applicants can apply for a new PAN through the portals of Protean (formerly NSDL eGov), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), or via the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.
Similarly, a person can also update the details in their PAN through the NSDL portal or UTIITSL website.
Step 1: Visit the official PAN application portal (NSDL or UTIITSL).
Step 2: Select the form that is applicable to you. Choose Form 93 if you are an Indian applicant, or opt for Form 95 if you are a non-resident.
Step 3: Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
Step 4: Enter Aadhaar details for identity authentication.
Step 5: Upload required documents, including Aadhaar and DOB proof. Once these steps are done, pay the applicable fee online.
Once the payment is processed, submit the application and save the acknowledgement number through which you will be able to track the application status and download or receive your PAN card.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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