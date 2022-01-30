PAN card is an important KYC document for income tax return (ITR) filing, bank account opening to high value monetary transactions. So, having correct name and date of birth on one's Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is very important. However, sometimes it has been found that people get wrongly spelt name or incorrect date of birth mentioned on one's PAN card. To overcome this problem, one need not to move from pillar to post now, they can correct their name and date of birth in one's PAN card online.

PAN card correction fee

However, a PAN card holder must remember that change in name, date of birth in one's PAN card is not free. One will have to pay ₹96 ( ₹85 application charges plus 12.36 per cent Service Tax).

According to the declaration available on NSDL website, "The fee for Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Corrections in PAN Data is ₹96.00 ( ₹85.00 application charge + 12.36% Service Tax)."

How to correct name, date of birth in PAN card

To correct name, date of birth in one's PAN card, one needs to go to the NSDL website or at its direct link — https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at NSDL link — https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html;

2] Go at 'Application Type' section on top left and select 'Changes or Correction in existing PAN Data / Reprint of PAN Card' from the drop down;

3] Select category of your PAN card;

4] Go to the application menu;

5] Fill name, date of birth, e-mail ID, mobile number and existing PAN number;

6] Enter CAPTCHA; and

7] Click at 'Submit' option.

After submission of the form, you will be given payment option, where you can pay the charges for change in PAN card either using your debit or credit card.

Steps to follow after payment

Once the payment is done, the applicant will get bank reference number and transaction number. Save both and click on 'continue' option. Now click at 'Authenticate' option in alongside box below 'Aadhaar card'. After that, click at 'continue with e-sign' followed by e-KYC and generate OTP. You will receive OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number. Submit that OTP and submit. After submission of OTP a new page will get opened where the applicant will get its form in PDF format. Download and print your form and send it to NSDL e-Gov office (Building-1, 409-410, 4th Floor, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, PIN: 110001) along with other documents like Aadhaar and other KYC documents.

