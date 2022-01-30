PAN Card: How to correct name, date of birth online. Details here

Once the payment is done, the applicant will get bank reference number and transaction number. Save both and click on 'continue' option. Now click at 'Authenticate' option in alongside box below 'Aadhaar card'. After that, click at 'continue with e-sign' followed by e-KYC and generate OTP. You will receive OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number. Submit that OTP and submit. After submission of OTP a new page will get opened where the applicant will get its form in PDF format. Download and print your form and send it to NSDL e-Gov office (Building-1, 409-410, 4th Floor, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, PIN: 110001) along with other documents like Aadhaar and other KYC documents.