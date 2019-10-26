NEW DELHI : Although your address is not visible in the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, it is there with the records of the Income Tax department which issues the document. All you can see is your name, father's/mother's name, date of birth and PAN card number on the card. But when applying for a PAN card, you had provided the income tax department with all details including your residential address.

While filing income tax returns (ITR), the income tax department uses data from the PAN card to pre-fill certain details in the ITR forms. To avoid any discrepancy in the department's records, it is better to keep it updated so that you can get all letters or notices at your current address.

The most likely thing to change in your PAN card over a period of time is address. Besides, there could be some some corrections needed if there were errors in filling up the form.

How to change address, other details in PAN card:

To make any correction in your PAN card data or change address, other details all you need to do is go to the website of either UTI-TSL or TIN-NSDL, depending on which of the two agencies you got your PAN card from. For example, if you got your PAN from UTI-TSL then you can only approach them and not the other agency for making any correction or change.

The most easiest and simplest way to make any changes is to use Aadhaar-based e-KYC facility on the two portals.

In such cases, UTI or NSDL fetches UIDAI data from your Aadhaar card and sends it to the income tax department. You do not need to give any supporting documents or fill details like name, date of birth, gender, residential address, e-mail ID, mobile number and photograph. Your updated PAN card is automatically sent to your address mentioned in the Aadhaar card.

However, you can do it only when all the details in the Aadhaar card are correct and updated and you have linked PAN with Aadhaar, which is already mandatory.

The other way to do it is to fill up the form either online or offline, pay the fees and the data will be changed if you provide the required supporting documents.