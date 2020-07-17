PAN card applied quite some time ago and is still undelivered to your address or, you applied for a change in address in your PAN card and the confirmation of the change is still pending or how to make corrections in your PAN card.... If you are a twitter user, you need not visit a centre or search for a customer care service number to resolve your issues. NSDLeGovernance is handling all possible consumer complaints related to PAN card services through twitter.

Though, in some cases it might ask you to send details of your complaint on the customer service email id. But they will revert quickly with a solution to your complaint. NSDLeGovernance is making optimal use of social media for better governance and administration.

NSDL eGovernance aims to make efficient use of information and communication technologies as a tool for delivering public services and benefits to the society at large. NSDL was originally set up as a Depository in 1995. In June 2013, the NSDL demerged its depository and e-Governance businesses.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure provides services such as online will making for succession planning, PAN card services. UID or Aadhaar card enrollment services, NPS etc to retail customers.

We compiled a few recent tweets where consumers have tweeted their concern related to issuance or changes or correction in PAN Card to @NSDLeGovernance and they received immediate response from the agency on the matter.

On July 16, a consumer asked the method to change mobile number in PAN card. NSDL eGovernance responded with a link to a page with all the details on making changes to the PAN card. Here’s the tweet:

Please refer URL https://t.co/yzd7ctQWEC … … … for detailed procedure to Correction PAN Card. — NSDL e-Governance (@NSDLeGovernance) July 16, 2020

Another consumer complained of delay in issuance of PAN card and NSDL eGovernance quickly asked him to share his details via direct message to look into the matter.

Here’s the tweet:

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Kindly DM your PAN / application acknowledgement / Token number or other transaction details of your concern. We shall revert with status thereon. — NSDL e-Governance (@NSDLeGovernance) July 16, 2020

When a consumer tweeted about delay in correction in Pan Card, NSDLeGovernance responded “Your PAN application is under verification with Income Tax Department (ITD). Further, applicants are requested to note that on account of COVID-19 outbreak and Govt. advisories issued in this context, there will be delays in processing."

Your PAN application is under verification with Income Tax Department (ITD). Further, applicants are requested to note that on account of COVID-19 outbreak and Govt. advisories issued in this context, there will be delays in processing.(1/2) — NSDL e-Governance (@NSDLeGovernance) July 16, 2020

Post redressal of the complaint, many consumers went on to twitter to thank NSDLeGovernance.

Here’s one of the many tweets:

Thank you for acknowledging. — NSDL e-Governance (@NSDLeGovernance) July 16, 2020

