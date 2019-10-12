NEW DELHI : Often used as an identity document for various purposes, the laminated PAN (Permanent Account Number) card is a vital document that can fit easily into most wallets. In case you have lost your PAN card or it is damaged or you would just like to have another copy of it, you can simply order a reprint online.

The income tax department issues PAN cards through UTITSL or NSDL-TIN. Depending on which agency had issued your PAN card, you can approach either of them to get a reprint of your document.

How to order reprint of PAN card:

You can go to the online portals of NSDL and UTITSL and look for "Reprint PAN Card" option. This facility allows you to get another copy of the PAN card delivered to your home. Use it when you do not want any changes to be made in your existing PAN card data.

Reprint of PAN card can be ordered through the portal;s of both UTITSL and NSDL.

Both the agencies charges a fee of ₹50 for delivery to an Indian address and those outside of India can get it for ₹959. You need to check the address mentioned in the income tax department's records as your PAN card will be delivered only to that communication address.

While applying, you need to give your PAN card number and date of birth. NSDL also asks your Aadhaar card number as it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar.

e-PAN card:

According to amended income tax rules, you actually do not need a hard copy of the PAN card as a soft copy, but not scanned images, are as good. Both UTITSL and NSDL-TIN issues e-PAN to both new and old PAN card holders. The PDF file issued by the income tax department is to be treated at par with physical copies of the PAN card. Aadhaar cards are also similar to PAN cards in this respect.