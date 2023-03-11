PAN-Aadhaar link to ITR filing: 5 money tasks to complete in March 20232 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
- PAN-Aadhaar link: From 1st April 2023, one's PAN card will become inoperative and linking of these two KYC documents will incur ₹1,000 PAN-Aadhaar link fee
Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking is ending on 31st March 2023 that means if you fail to link you PAN card with your 12-digit unique identification number, your PAN would become inoperative from next month. Apart from this, end of march would mean end of current financial year as well. So, there are several other financial tasks like, submission of updated income tax return (ITR) filing for AY 2020-21, advance tax payment and tax saving investments, which needs to be completed by end of this month. In fact, last date for advance tax payment is 15th March 2023 and it needs to be done on a urgent basis.
