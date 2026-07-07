PAN-Aadhaar linking for ITR filing: Why it matters and how to complete the process online

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. While Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed automatically for new PAN applicants during the application process, existing PAN holders allotted a PAN on or before 1 July 2017 must complete the linking process separately.
The Income Tax Department offers the Aadhaar-PAN linking facility on the e-filing portal for both registered and unregistered individual taxpayers.
Here's how you can do it.
PAN is an important identification document used for income tax filing and several financial transactions.
Linking it with Aadhaar helps the government verify taxpayer details, reduce duplicate PAN usage, and improve transparency in financial reporting.
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadlines have passed, and PANs that remain unlinked with Aadhaar have become inoperative. You can still link your PAN with Aadhaar by paying the applicable fee.
PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for:
However, the PAN-Aadhaar linking requirement does not apply to certain exempted individuals. These include:
If a PAN becomes inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar, taxpayers may face difficulties while carrying out tax-related activities. These include:
Before starting the process, taxpayers should keep the following details ready:
The linking process involves two steps:
Taxpayers can pay the required fee through the e-filing portal by following these steps:
The linking request can be submitted either before logging in or after logging in to the e-filing portal.
Taxpayers can check their linking status through the e-filing portal:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.