PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax Department defers penalty on TDS till May 31. Here is how to link both
Providing relief to those taxpayers who failed to link their PAN and Aadhaar by the June 30, 2023 deadline, the Tax Department has relaxed the deadline for imposing penalties and no action will be taken for a short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31
